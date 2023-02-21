Tezos Market Cap Achieves $1.13 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00005001 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $50.85 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007371 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004621 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002204 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 949,352,879 coins and its circulating supply is 927,940,003 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

