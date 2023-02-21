The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,831,000 after acquiring an additional 298,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after buying an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $209.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.90. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

