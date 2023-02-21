The Buckle, Inc. Same-Store Sales Rise 1.8% in January (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same store sales rose 1.8% in the month of January. Buckle’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Buckle by 3,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 559,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Buckle by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

