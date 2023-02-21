The Graph (GRT) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $171.67 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00419255 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.65 or 0.27772197 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,590,395,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,818,559,454 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

