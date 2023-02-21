The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger Stock Performance

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. 1,355,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.