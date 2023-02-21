The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,596,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,929 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,085,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,404,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,111,000 after acquiring an additional 74,887 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 52.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

Shares of PG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.64. The company had a trading volume of 733,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $329.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

