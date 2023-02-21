The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $66.09. 813,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,602. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

