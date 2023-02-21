The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $66.05. 542,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.