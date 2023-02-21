Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.98 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $356.29 million and approximately $21.98 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00085667 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00056793 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010380 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00028541 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001145 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001734 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003933 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001815 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,038,970,388 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
