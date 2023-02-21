Thomson Reuters (TRI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Thomson Reuters (TSE: TRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2023 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$175.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$162.00 to C$170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$161.00.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$166.05. 70,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$157.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$150.60. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$119.23 and a 12 month high of C$167.88.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.78%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

