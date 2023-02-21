Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPTGet Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 55,705 shares.The stock last traded at $16.46 and had previously closed at $16.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Tiptree Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Tiptree by 363.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,030 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tiptree by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Tiptree by 61.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tiptree by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

