Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 55,705 shares.The stock last traded at $16.46 and had previously closed at $16.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Tiptree Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Tiptree by 363.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,030 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tiptree by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Tiptree by 61.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tiptree by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.