Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 55,705 shares.The stock last traded at $16.46 and had previously closed at $16.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Tiptree Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.
Institutional Trading of Tiptree
Tiptree Company Profile
Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tiptree (TIPT)
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
- Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.