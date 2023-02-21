Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at CSFB

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$98.00 to C$97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. Barclays boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$106.42 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.78.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at C$92.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$169.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$77.27 and a one year high of C$106.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

