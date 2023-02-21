Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 105 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

