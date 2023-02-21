Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $150.54.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

