Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $188.46 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

