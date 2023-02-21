Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $123.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $144.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading

