Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in UDR were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in UDR by 10,083.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 25.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 608.00%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

