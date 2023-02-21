Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 2,068 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

