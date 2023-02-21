Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 45 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $22,318,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3,035.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 50,027 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 243,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $328.40 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $234.00 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.43. The company has a market capitalization of $312.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

