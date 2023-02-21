Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 46 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $361.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.40 and its 200-day moving average is $339.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

