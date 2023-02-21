Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares International Select Dividend ETF Call Options (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 13,716 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,481% compared to the typical daily volume of 383 call options.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS IDV traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $28.57. 3,495,355 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,179.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

