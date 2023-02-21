TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.22. Approximately 102,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 332,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.48.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.
