TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.22. Approximately 102,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 332,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

About TreeHouse Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.