Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 0.8 %

TRIB opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

