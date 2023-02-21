Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
TRIB opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
