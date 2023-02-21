Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Trinity Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.
Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
