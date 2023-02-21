Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Trinity Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $7,828,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 121,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

