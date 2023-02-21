Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Trinity Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRN. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

