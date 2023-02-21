trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 851,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in trivago were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 398.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 54,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. trivago has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRVG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

