Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,118 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

