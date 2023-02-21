UBS Group Increases AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to £119

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from £101 ($121.63) to £119 ($143.30) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.53) to £135 ($162.57) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,749.60.

AZN traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,352,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,500. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,354,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

