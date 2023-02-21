UBS Group Increases AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to £119

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from £101 ($121.63) to £119 ($143.30) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.53) to £135 ($162.57) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,749.60.
AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.9 %
AZN traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,352,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,500. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.