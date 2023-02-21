UBS Group Raises Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target to GBX 890

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 825 ($9.93) to GBX 890 ($10.72) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.03) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.03) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 525 ($6.32) to GBX 555 ($6.68) in a research note on Friday.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF remained flat at $8.88 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

