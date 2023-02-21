UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,264,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 806,728 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $136,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UDR by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 608.00%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

