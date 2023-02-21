UMA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $113.05 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $171.76 million and $113.05 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00418527 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.53 or 0.27724006 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

