Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNS. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.42.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Price Performance

Shares of Uni-Select stock traded down C$1.50 on Tuesday, hitting C$40.36. 149,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,632. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.46. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$25.37 and a 52 week high of C$45.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.22.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.