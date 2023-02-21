Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,147.27 ($49.94).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($36.73) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($46.97) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($46.97) to GBX 3,800 ($45.76) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.99) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($52.99) to GBX 4,600 ($55.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other Unilever news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($51.30), for a total value of £70,765,117.80 ($85,218,109.10). 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,210.50 ($50.70) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,299.50 ($51.78). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,163.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,054.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 38.12 ($0.46) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 5,606.06%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

