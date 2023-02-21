Uniswap Trading 16.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.32 or 0.00029355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.58 billion and $124.37 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00385057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013333 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000800 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.29930886 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 614 active market(s) with $270,478,813.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars.

