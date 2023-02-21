United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Lowered by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in United Rentals by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.2 %

URI opened at $455.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $470.88.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.46.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

