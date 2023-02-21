United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 17th

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ USLM opened at $163.18 on Tuesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $102.12 and a 1 year high of $163.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.71.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Featured Articles

