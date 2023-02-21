Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Universal Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

UVE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.76. 171,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

