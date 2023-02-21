Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) General Counsel Robert C. Milton III Sells 20,000 Shares

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE UE traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. 619,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,817. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.