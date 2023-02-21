Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) General Counsel Robert C. Milton III Sells 20,000 Shares

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE UE traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. 619,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,817. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.55.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.
Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
