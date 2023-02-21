Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $26.97 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,739,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

