Utrust (UTK) Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week

Utrust (UTK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Utrust has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $63.37 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

