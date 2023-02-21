UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

