Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Up 3%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.53. 6,656,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 20,498,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Vale Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Vale by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vale by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

