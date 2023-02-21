Van Elle Holdings plc (VANL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on March 17th

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Van Elle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON VANL opened at GBX 49.18 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. Van Elle has a 1 year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.01 ($0.67). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.72.

Get Van Elle alerts:

Van Elle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.