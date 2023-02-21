Van Elle Holdings plc (VANL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on March 17th

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Van Elle Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON VANL opened at GBX 49.18 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. Van Elle has a 1 year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.01 ($0.67). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.72.
Van Elle Company Profile
