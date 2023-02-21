Van Strum & Towne Inc. Buys New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after buying an additional 409,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 33.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,539,000 after buying an additional 611,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $97,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,200,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,633,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of TT stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.60. 292,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,745. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $188.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.40.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.78%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

