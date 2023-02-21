Van Strum & Towne Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,082,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 301.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,303 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.17. 1,255,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,555,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.36.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

