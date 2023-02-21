Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHI stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

