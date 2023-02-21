Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.5% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 46,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.1% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 421,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $60,612,000 after acquiring an additional 76,220 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $42,164.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,332.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
CRM traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.63. 1,199,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
