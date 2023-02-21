Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.5% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 46,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.1% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 421,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $60,612,000 after acquiring an additional 76,220 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $42,164.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,332.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

CRM traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.63. 1,199,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.