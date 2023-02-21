Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,369 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. HP makes up approximately 1.6% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in HP by 50.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in HP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in HP by 42.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. 1,412,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

