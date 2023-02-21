Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.2 %

Ecolab stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.86. The stock had a trading volume of 392,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

