Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 339 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

ABBV stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $151.61. 1,847,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,511. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

